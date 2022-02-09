Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.07

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.07 and traded as low as C$120.62. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$123.25, with a volume of 71,278 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.07.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

