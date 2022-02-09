PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.43 on February 28th

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PriceSmart’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35.

PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $808,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $83,251.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PriceSmart stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

