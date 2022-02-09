Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 960 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,521 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

