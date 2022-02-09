Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $111.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

