Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

APH opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

