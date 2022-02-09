Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

