Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Shares of SHW opened at $284.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

