Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 57,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $33.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

