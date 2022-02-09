Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 861 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $10,723,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,773,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $751,333,000 after purchasing an additional 962,444 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 139,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

