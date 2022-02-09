Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after acquiring an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $236.27 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.26 and a 200 day moving average of $288.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,791 shares of company stock worth $8,239,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.