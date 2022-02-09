Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

