Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $162,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $304.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.17. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

