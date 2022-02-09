Profund Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,087,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,017.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,996.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,802.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,139.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

