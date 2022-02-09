Profund Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 157.53 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

