Profund Advisors LLC Sells 114,445 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,445 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $1,280,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $53,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $44,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

