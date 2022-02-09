Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,479 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 69.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in UGI by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UGI by 34.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

