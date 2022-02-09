PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce $63.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.15 million. PROS posted sales of $60.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $250.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.91 million to $250.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $273.92 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $281.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after purchasing an additional 368,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PROS by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 341,276 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 14.9% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 324,407 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 40.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,584 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. 5,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.88. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.