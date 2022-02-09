Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce sales of $114.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $115.80 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $111.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $473.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $475.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $502.30 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $503.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PFS stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $24.04. 6,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,233. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

