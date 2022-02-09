PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562 over the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 425.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,880,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in PTC by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 671,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,314,000 after acquiring an additional 130,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,839. PTC has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.