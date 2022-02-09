Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.64.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

PEG opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,119 shares of company stock worth $2,933,999. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 62,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

