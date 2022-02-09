Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

LUNG opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.76.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,514. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pulmonx by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pulmonx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 135,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

