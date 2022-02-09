PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

