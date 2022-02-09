Pzena Investment Management, Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
NYSE:PZN opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $246,552.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354 in the last three months. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pzena Investment Management Company Profile
Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
