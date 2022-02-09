Pzena Investment Management, Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:PZN opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

In related news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $246,552.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354 in the last three months. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 137.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 89.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.