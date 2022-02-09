Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DGX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

DGX stock opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.84.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

