Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Shares of FB opened at $220.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.31. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $216.15 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

