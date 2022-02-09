Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $128.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,990 shares of company stock worth $51,765,748. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

