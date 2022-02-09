Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Hess stock opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. Hess has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,381 shares of company stock worth $30,391,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

