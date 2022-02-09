Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Lowered by Oppenheimer

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

NYSE:IEX opened at $197.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.38. IDEX has a 52 week low of $190.95 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

