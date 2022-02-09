Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Becton, Dickinson and Company Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $276.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $276.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

