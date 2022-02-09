Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issued By Wedbush

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HAFC opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $821.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

