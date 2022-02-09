Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Seagen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,246 shares of company stock worth $61,644,742. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 616,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,350,000 after buying an additional 289,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Seagen by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Seagen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

