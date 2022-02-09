Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

