Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

