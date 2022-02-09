Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Lowered by Scotiabank (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $25.60 on Monday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.