Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.56.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.82.

TSE OVV opened at C$49.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.25. The company has a market cap of C$12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.39. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$24.97 and a 1 year high of C$54.95.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

