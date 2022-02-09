Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Boosted by B. Riley

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

KLIC stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.