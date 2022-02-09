QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 772,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

