Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $131.56 on Monday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.