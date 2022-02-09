Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

