Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 1,695 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.