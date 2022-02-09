Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 529.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 226.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Children's Place alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.