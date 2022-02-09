Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Middleby were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $196.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

