Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $872,000 Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

