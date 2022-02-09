Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $731,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,500.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,549.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,518.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

