Quark (QRK) Market Capitalization Tops $3.36 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $60,664.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007551 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,032,615 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

