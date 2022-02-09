Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$3.80 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

QTRH opened at C$2.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$271.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.11.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

