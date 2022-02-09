Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 1.7% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.14. 8,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,268. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

