QuickSwap (QUICK) One Day Volume Tops $11.26 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $223.03 or 0.00501876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $72.95 million and $11.26 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.82 or 0.07279356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,406.98 or 0.99929664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006418 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

