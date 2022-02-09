R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 147.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,848 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,411 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in R1 RCM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,079.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 224,486 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 214,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

