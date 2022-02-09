R3D Resources Ltd (ASX:R3D) Insider Purchases A$46,585.00 in Stock

R3D Resources Ltd (ASX:R3D) insider Stephen Bartrop purchased 385,000 shares of R3D Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,585.00 ($33,039.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

